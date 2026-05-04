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Karnataka bypolls: Congress dominates, yet to lose a by-election since coming to power

Internal bickering and lack of coordination hurt BJP
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:05 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:05 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressBypolls

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