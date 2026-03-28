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Karnataka bypolls: Congress rebel Sadiq Pailwan backs off from Davangere South contest

The ruling Congress that grappled with dissent from minority leaders has finally managed in persuading rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan to back out.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:38 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:38 IST
politicsCongressKarnataka

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