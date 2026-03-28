<p>Bengaluru: The ruling Congress that grappled with dissent from minority leaders over its decision to field Samarth, grandson of late Shamanur Shivashankarappa, in the Davangere South bypoll, has finally managed in persuading rebel candidate Sadiq Pailwan to back out.</p>.<p>The party had sent legislators Rizwan Arshad and Saleem Ahmed to Davangere to pacify the rebel and to avert a division of Muslim vote. Pailwan has not formally withdrawn his nomination, as the last date for withdrawal was March 26.</p>.<p>Addressing a joint press conference, KPCC chief D K Shivakumar said, “Pailwan is a loyal Congressman. His bond with Shivashankarappa was like that of Rama and Lakshmana. He has decided to stand by the party candidate. We value his loyalty, discipline and sacrifices. He retired unconditionally.”</p>.<p>Pailwan said it was a homecoming. “When two brothers develop differences in a family, elders mediate. Similarly, today I was pacified by party leaders. Shamanur Shivashankarappa was my political mentor. The minority community will stand shoulder to shoulder with other Ahinda leaders and ensure the party’s victory with a huge margin. We will send Samarth to the Assembly,” he said.</p>.<p>CM Siddaramaiah said Pailwan had applied for the ticket and hence, remained in the fray. “I could not go to Davangere yesterday as I had a Budget reply. Rizwan and Saleem could pacify him, but it was past the deadline to withdraw,” said Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>“Pailwan did not get the ticket though there are 70,000 Muslim voters in the constituency because Congress follows a system of giving tickets to a deceased incumbent’s family member. In Bagalkot too, we gave it to late H Y Meti’s son,” said Siddaramaiah and recalled watching wrestler Pailwan at Chennayya Kushti Akhada in Mysuru. </p>