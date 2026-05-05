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Karnataka bypolls: Congress scrapes through after Muslim vote scare in Davangere south

Afsar Kodlipete of SDPI gave the ruling party a run for its money, by obtaining 18,975 votes, thus reducing the victory margin of the Congress.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 00:08 IST
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Congress workers celebrate the victory of party candidate Samarth Shamanur in the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly constituency. 
Congress workers celebrate the victory of party candidate Samarth Shamanur in the bypolls to Davangere South Assembly constituency. 
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Published 05 May 2026, 00:08 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressDavangere

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