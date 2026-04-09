<p>Bagalkot: A video allegedly showing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> workers distributing cash to voters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bagalkot">Bagalkot</a> has gone viral on social media, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the ruling party of electoral malpractice.</p><p>In the video, a man is seen collecting chits and handing out money to voters in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Vambe Colony in the Navanagar area. As word of the alleged cash distribution spread, large crowds - particularly women - gathered at the locations, holding chits and seeking money in exchange for their votes.</p>.<p>The footage also appears to show Congress workers leaving the area hurriedly in a car as the crowd swelled.</p><p>Despite the circulation of the video, no formal complaint has been lodged so far regarding the alleged malpractice.</p><p>Meanwhile, BJP candidate Veeranan Charantimath has accused the Congress of using money and muscle power to influence voters. He said he would raise the issue with the district election officer.</p><p>As of 3:00 pm, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 49.6 per cent, with polling set to conclude in two hours.</p>