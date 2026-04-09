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Karnataka bypolls: Video of Congress worker handing out cash to voters in Bagalkot goes viral, draws BJP's ire

BJP candidate Veeranan Charantimath has accused the Congress of using money and muscle power to influence voters.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsBagalkot

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