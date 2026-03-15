<p>Bagalkot: Affirming the Congress’s preparedness to face the upcoming byelection to the Bagalkot and Davangere South Assembly seats, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the Congress high command would take a decision on the candidates to be fielded at the hustings.</p>.<p>“The elections could be announced within a week’s time. Anybody can aspire for the party ticket,” Siddaramaiah told journalists in Bagalkot.</p>.<p>Asked if the party was likely to field a member of H Y Meti’s family, the CM added, “They are certainly in contention. But we can issue the ticket to only one member from any family.”</p>.<p>Participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for the government medical college, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar pointed to the Congress’s impressive showing in the byelections that had been held since the Assembly elections in 2023.</p>.Karnataka govt committed to support activities of Arebhashe academy: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>“The Congress emerged triumphant despite the sons of former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy being fielded against us in those bypolls. Bagalkot is our seat. We must ensure that our candidate polls more votes than Meti in the byelection,” said <br />Shivakumar.</p>