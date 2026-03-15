Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka bypolls: High command to decide candidates, says CM Siddaramaiah

Asked if the party was likely to field a member of H Y Meti’s family, the CM added, “They are certainly in contention. But we can issue the ticket to only one member from any family.”
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 22:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 March 2026, 22:53 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us