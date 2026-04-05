<p>Davangere: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated that the self respect of Muslims would be hurt if Congress wins Davangere South seat in the by-polls. </p><p>"They should protect their self-respect. Only if Congress loses, the self-respect of Muslims will win,' Narayanaswamy said.</p><p>Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said, the condition of Muslim community is pathetic because they trusted the Congress. </p><p>"Congress lied to them by saying that BJP would do this and that if it is voted to power. But they must remember that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been governing the country for 12 years. The BJP government will not mete out injustice to anyone," he said.</p> .'Opportunistic Congress put job aspirants in fix': Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.<p>Slamming the chief minister, he said, "Siddaramaiah is not 'Annaramaiah' but a deceptive politician.</p><p>"The Congress-led government in the state has not given anything except the rice from the Centre. He is stealing everything. He has also looted the money of Dalits. </p><p>"Siddaramaiah says one thing and does another. On one hand, he makes announcements and on the other, he exploits people through taxes."</p><p>On recruitment, he said the state government has decided to fill over 56, 432 vacant posts in various departments. "However, there are four lakh vacant posts in the state. Why are they not being filled? Whose permission is needed for that?" he questioned.</p><p>On bypolls, he said Congress would lose both Davangere South and Bagalkot seats. So, the chief minister has skipped meals and snacks. He is convinced that the way he governed the state is not right,’ he said.</p>