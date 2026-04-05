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Karnataka bypolls | 'Only if Congress loses will Muslims get their self-respect back': Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said, the condition of Muslim community is pathetic because they trusted the Congress.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 12:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

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