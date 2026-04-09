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Karnataka bypolls: Over 60% voter turnout in Bagalkot, Davanagere South till 5 pm

A total of over 2.59 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes at around 319 polling stations in Bagalkot, where nine candidates are in the fray.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 13:53 IST
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Women voters showing their identity cards at a polling station in Davanagere South Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Women voters showing their identity cards at a polling station in Davanagere South Assembly constituency on Thursday. 

Credit: DH Photo

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Published 09 April 2026, 06:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsBagalkotDavanagereBypollsKarnataka bypolls

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