<p>Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in both Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, where bypolls were held on Thursday.</p><p>While the turnout in Bagalkot was 65.68 per cent, it was 63.04 per cent in Davanagere South.</p><p>The bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti (Bagalkot) and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davanagere South).</p><p>A total of over 2.59 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes at around 319 polling stations in Bagalkot, where nine candidates are in the fray.</p><p>While the ruling Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP aims to deliver a setback to the grand old party, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership.</p>.Congress, BJP to pick Karnataka bypoll nominees in 2-3 days.<p>In Davanagere South, over 2.31 lakh eligible voters are expected to vote across 284 polling stations, with 25 candidates contesting.</p><p>The BJP has fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davanagere South.</p><p>The Congress has given tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.</p><p>Samarth's father, S S Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet and in charge of Davanagere district, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Member of Parliament from the region.</p><p>The BJP is looking to make gains in the bypolls and energise its cadre ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. For the Congress, retaining both seats is crucial, as a loss could be seen as a negative verdict on the performance of the Siddaramaiah-led government.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>