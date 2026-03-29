<p>Bengaluru: Is the Muslim community being shortchanged by the ruling Congress in political representation? Ahead of the April 9 bypolls, a ticket tussle broke out in Davanagere South where, despite a sizeable Muslim population (around 75,000), the party favoured Samarth (27), grandson of the late incumbent Shamanur Shivashankarappa, over a minority candidate.</p>.<p>Sadiq Pailwan, a close aide of Shivashankarappa, raised the flag of revolt and filed his nomination amid cheers from community members. The rebellion, however, quickly fizzled out after legislators Rizwan Arshad and Saleem Ahmed rushed to Davangere to mediate — though Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan skipped the meeting. Pailwan later withdrew, announcing his exit from the contest in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The Congress leadership defended the move as an old “tradition” of fielding family members of deceased incumbents. But within the minority community, it is seen as reinforcing entrenched dynasties.</p>.<p>Afsar Kodlipet, an SDPI nominee, said, “The community is upset. Is it Davanagere or ‘Shamanagere’? We live in a democracy, not a monarchy. How can one family have a minister, an MLA, an MP—and still lobby for another MLA ticket?”</p>.<p>Leaders admit the current rebellion is often about bargaining for money or positions. Still, the Davanagere episode could cast a shadow on the Congress’ prospects in upcoming contests.</p>.<p>This is not an isolated case. The party has fielded non-Muslim candidates in constituencies such as Chikpete, Jayanagar, Hebbal, Hosapete, Bantwal and Bhatkal — often backing influential families seen as capable of containing dissent. In 2023, the Congress gave only 15 tickets to Muslims and won nine.</p>.<p><strong>Raw deal alleged</strong></p>.<p>Abdul Majeed, state president of SDPI, said, “Muslims comprise around 12–15% of Karnataka’s population and a majority votes for Congress. Yet the community gets a raw deal. This bypoll was an ideal opportunity to field a Muslim candidate. Being in power, the party could have consolidated its AHINDA base to ensure victory.”</p>.<p>“Is the party afraid of rebellion from powerful families, or overconfident that Muslim voters have no alternatives?” he sought to know.</p>.<p>The Congress’ argument that Muslim candidates risk polarisation is not without exceptions. In the 2024 Shiggaon bypoll, Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan defeated Bharat Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “Shiggaon has a smaller Muslim population than Davanagere South, but Siddaramaiah and Satish Jarkiholi helped consolidate Ahinda votes,” Majeed noted.</p>.<p>Similarly, in Ramanagara, H A Iqbal Hussain ended the Deve Gowda family’s long dominance in 2023, backed by DK Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Social activist Muneer Katipalla said, “It is the failure of Muslim leadership. Just increasing number of MLAs is no solution. Where are assertive leaders after Aziz Sait or Jaffer Sharief? We now have leaders with money or muscle, or those tagging along with powerful leaders.”</p>.<p>Katipalla also questioned the lack of focus on implementing the Sachar Committee recommendations, resurvey of waqf lands, minority schools, scholarships, and rising communal tensions and ‘draconian’ laws affecting the community. </p>