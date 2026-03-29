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Karnataka bypolls: Ticket tussle exposes Congress 'sidestepping' Muslim candidates

The party has fielded non-Muslim candidates in constituencies such as Chikpete, Jayanagar, Hebbal, Hosapete, Bantwal and Bhatkal.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:08 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:08 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaElectionsDavanagereBypolls

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