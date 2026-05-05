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Karnataka bypolls: Umesh Meti starts political journey on a triumphant note

Umesh polled 98,919 votes to Charantimath’s 76,587 votes, handing the latter his third defeat in six outings at the hustings.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 00:17 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 00:17 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsBagalkotKarnataka bypolls

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