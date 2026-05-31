<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Sunday said the party leadership was yet to receive any proposal regarding the composition of the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Cabinet under Chief Minister-designate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, indicating that key decisions would be taken only after the June 3 swearing-in ceremony.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said discussions on government formation were underway, but no formal proposal on the appointment of ministers had been submitted so far.</p>.<p>“We will have to see. No proposal has come yet. Once it comes, discussions will be held on how many ministers and deputy chief ministers should be appointed and whether important chairmanships should also be filled at the same time,” he said.</p>.<p>Kharge said greater clarity on the ministry's composition would emerge only after Shivakumar is sworn in as chief minister.</p>.<p>“All these matters are under discussion. We will know after June 3. Right now, we have to wait,” he said.</p>.<p>Hinting at the possibility of a phased Cabinet expansion, Kharge said the party leadership had not yet been informed about the CM-designate’s plans regarding the size of the initial ministry.</p>.<p>“Whether he appoints eight or ten ministers, we have not received any proposal. Once it comes, one phase may be completed first and the remaining positions could be filled after 15 days or a month,” he said.</p>.From Deputy CM to KPCC chief: Here are key posts in Karnataka that will open up if D K Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister.<p>Asked whether a framework had already been worked out to accommodate aspirants within the government and party structure, Kharge said discussions were ongoing but no final decision had been communicated to the leadership.</p>.<p>“There is a view that the remaining members can be accommodated in a second phase. Such discussions are taking place, but we do not yet know what exactly the CM-designate is considering. Nothing has come to us so far,” he said.</p>.<p>On the appointment of a new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-pradesh-congress-committee">Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)</a> president after Shivakumar assumes office, Kharge said the party was in the process of identifying a suitable replacement.</p>.<p>“That is natural. Once the incumbent steps down, someone else will have to take over. We are looking for a good person and considering the right combination,” he said.</p>.<p>Emphasising the importance of strengthening the organisation ahead of upcoming electoral challenges, Kharge said the party needed a leader who could work quickly and ensure unity within the ranks.</p>.<p>“We now have only about 24 months. We need a leader who can work very fast and bring everyone together collectively,” he said.</p>