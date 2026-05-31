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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Cabinet cards kept close as no proposal received yet under CM-designate Shivakumar: Kharge

Kharge said greater clarity on the ministry's composition would emerge only after Shivakumar is sworn in as chief minister.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK ShivakumarIndia PoliticsCabinet

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