<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Cabinet on Friday approved the contentious internal reservation for Scheduled Castes with a revised formula of 5.25%: 5.25%: 4.5%, with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>calling it a “historic decision” that ends the four-decade-long struggle.</p><p>The decision was taken unanimously based on the report by a technical committee headed by the chief secretary and will initiate the recruitment process to fill up 56,432 posts immediately, said Siddaramaiah.</p><p>“The earlier 6:6:5 formula (for the three Groups A, B and C) was proportionately reduced to 15% to comply with the 50% reservation ceiling mandated by courts. The Cabinet unanimously decided on 5.25% for SC Left (Group A), 5.25% for SC Right–Holeya (Group B), and 4.5% for Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha, Korma and 59 Alemari castes (Group C),” Siddaramaiah said.</p>.Host of events across Karnataka to mark Rajkumar’s 97th birth anniversary.<p>The chief minister claimed that the decision was delayed due to several factors even after a unanimous decision to pass the SC internal reservation was taken at a convention held at Chitradurga, attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and members belonging to 101 SC communities and 59 Alemari castes.</p><p>“Following the August 1, 2024 ruling by a seven-judge Supreme Court bench permitting internal reservation by states, Karnataka set up a one-man panel under retired High Court judge Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, which recommended categorisation from A to E. Based on this, the government enacted a law with a 6:6:5 formula, which received the Governor’s assent. However, confusion over roster points and litigation by the Alemari community led to a High Court stay as the SC/ST reservation rose to 24% (17% for SC, 7% for ST) leading to total reservation of 56%, breaching the cap,” explained Siddaramaiah.</p><p>Further, he added that a special Cabinet meeting slated for March 27 was postponed due to the Model Code of Conduct due to bypolls. A technical committee headed by the Chief Secretary later examined options.</p><p>“The court has ruled 50%. So, the SC reservation will be 15% (and ST 3%). Proportionately, we have reduced sub-quota to 15% (from the earlier 17%). After the final court ruling, the additional 6% will be decided. All 56,432 posts announced in the budget will be filled under the internal reservation framework immediately. Our government is committed to giving 17% SC and 7% ST. If the High Court rules in favour, the additional 6% will be treated as backlog,” clarified Siddaramaiah.</p><p>“The revised formula also provides 20% reservation within Group C for Alemari castes. Our party’s stand is ‘sarvarigu samapaalu’(equal share to all) and social justice. Though delayed, this is a historic decision,” Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said, “This is a historic decision. Today it was discussed for 5 to 10 minutes and unanimously decided. This reflects the party’s stand and the government’s commitment. It got delayed due to roster points… Some people instigated and created confusion. Roster points will be fixed for 15 %. If the SC reserved posts (vacancies) are below 15, there will be no internal quota but open to all SC,” he added.</p><p>Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said, “Haryana, Punjab, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have similar models. Karnataka’s case is unique as it has 101 SC communities, with many small communities who feel deprived. Today we have ensured justice for all. Every fifth post in Group C will be reserved for Alemaris. The Karnataka model may be emulated as we have shown how to implement it legally, politically and administratively.”</p><p>Parameshwara added that internal reservation was part of the Congress 2023 manifesto and the government was fulfilling it now. “In 2013, our party had made 165 poll promises and fulfilled 158.”</p><p>Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said Siddaramaiah had “entered pages of history”. “This is a 40-year struggle. CM and the party has kept the word. We had unanimously taken a decision at Chitradurga and today all 101 marginalised communities got justice. It has ended the conflict between SC Left and SC Right,” he said.</p><p>Backward Classes Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi said, “No one should be denied justice. The new formula is historic as we have convinced all communities. There was apprehension about the Group C roster… now all Group A, B and C posts will be filled.”</p>