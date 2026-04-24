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Karnataka Cabinet clears internal reservation for Scheduled Castes with revised formula

The CM claimed that the decision was delayed due to several factors even after a unanimous decision was taken at a convention held at Chitradurga.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 15:31 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 15:31 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPScheduled CasteSiddramaiah

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