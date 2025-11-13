Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Cabinet clears key health, education and Cauvery projects: H K Patil

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Patil said the decisions were aimed at strengthening public infrastructure and welfare delivery across Karnataka.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 19:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 19:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH K Patil

Follow us on :

Follow Us