india, karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet okays 56,432 recruitments in 30 days as per old reservation formula

The Cabinet’s decision comes after massive protests in Dharwad by job aspirants who have been urging the government to fill the 2.84 lakh vacancies in government departments.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 18:02 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 18:02 IST
Karnataka News, Karnataka, H K Patil

