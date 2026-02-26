<p>Bengaluru: The state Cabinet decided on Thursday to recruit 56,432 government jobs through direct recruitment in the next 30 days by following the earlier 50 per cent reservation matrix (15 per cent for SCs, 3 per cent for STs).</p><p>Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-k-patil">H K Patil</a> said, "On November 19, 2025, the High Court stayed the SC and ST Reservation Act, 2022, which increased reservation (for SCs and STs). As a result, recruitment for 56,432 posts has been stayed. Since the recruitment has to begin immediately, keeping in mind the High Court’s order, we are going to recruit as per the reservation order and roster points in place before December 28, 2022 (50 per cent reservation).” </p><p>The Cabinet’s decision comes after massive protests in Dharwad by job aspirants who have been urging the government to fill the 2.84 lakh vacancies in government departments.</p>.Of 2.85L govt job vacancies in Karnataka, 60% in group-C.<p>The minister explained that this decision would be dependent on the High Court’s final verdict. Till then, the government will recruit 94 out of 100 jobs (4 for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes). </p><p>When asked about what the internal reservation formula would be for SCs for 15 per cent (the 6:6:5 formula of the government is based on 17 per cent share for SCs), the minister noted that it would be spelt out in the notification. </p><p>Currently, there are two cases in the High Court related to the reservation matrix in Karnataka. </p><p>In one case, recruitment based on the 2022 law (providing 17 per cent reservation to SCs and 7 per cent reservation to STs) — has been stayed. </p><p>In the other case related to internal reservation for SCs based on the 6:6:5 formula, the High Court has asked the government to proceed with the recruitment process but not issue final job orders.</p><p>Patil explained that of the 56,432 jobs, the Finance Department had provided permission for 24,300 jobs, 32,132 jobs under Article 371(J) — reservation to candidates from the Kalyana Karnataka region.</p><p>When asked about the quantum of financial resources required for these recruitments, the minister said, “We will take care of that burden. The process of recruitment will start. There’s a very serious direction by the chief minister to all departments, including FD.”</p>