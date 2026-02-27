<p>Bengaluru: The state cabinet on Thursday approved the Cauvery Stage 6 project at a cost of Rs 6,939 crore. </p>.<p>Under Cauvery Stage 6, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) aims to bring an additional 500 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of Cauvery water to the city. </p>.<p>The project will serve the residents of Madanayakanahalli, Chikkabanavara, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Vijayapura and the surrounding areas. </p>.Karnataka Cabinet okays 56,432 recruitments in 30 days as per old reservation formula.<p>Sources said the BWSSB would supply Cauvery water to these areas in bulk, and the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) would be responsible for laying pipelines and providing house-to-house connections. </p>.<p>In the last five decades, the BWSSB has completed six Cauvery Water Supply Schemes (CWSS). The first scheme - launched in 1974 - brought in 150 MLD of the river water to the city. Stage 4 was executed in two phases. The most recent one - Cauvery Stage 5 - was launched in October 2024 to supply 775 MLD. </p>.<p>Under these schemes, Bengaluru receives 2,275 MLD of Cauvery water. </p>