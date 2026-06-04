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Karnataka Cabinet portfolios announced: CM Shivakumar keeps finance, Krishna Byre Gowda to handle Bengaluru, Priyank gets Home

KH Muniyappa, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil have retained their earlier portfolios of food & civil supplies, industries, public works and medical education, respectively.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:38 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumarportfolio allocation

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