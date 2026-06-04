Karnataka Cabinet portfolios announced: CM Shivakumar keeps finance, Krishna Byre Gowda to handle Bengaluru, Priyank gets Home

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Thursday allocated portfolios to his 13-member Cabinet, giving Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda the challenging task of managing Bengaluru. </p><p>The decision to pick Gowda to fix the city triggered speculation that Ramalinga Reddy, the eight-time lawmaker who was eyeing the Bengaluru Urban Development portfolio, would consider stepping down. Reddy has been given the water resources portfolio. </p><p>Priyank Kharge, a firebrand Congress ideologue, is now the home minister along with his staple IT/BT portfolio. </p>.Karnataka's new Ministry: Know all about Ministers in D K Shivakumar's 13-member Cabinet .<p>Shivakumar has retained the crucial Finance portfolio a day after he appointed retired IAS officer LK Atheeq as his financial adviser. </p><p>The announcement came after prolonged efforts by the Congress leadership to persuade Reddy, who was keen on securing Bengaluru Development and is learnt to have resisted accepting any alternative portfolio. Sources said Reddy reminded Shivakumar of an earlier assurance that the portfolio would be handed over to him midway through the Congress government's term.</p><p>However, the high command backed the reformist Gowda for the Bengaluru task. </p>.'There are lot of vacancies, not about any one person': CM Shivakumar on criticism over absence of women ministers.<p>Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara was allotted Revenue along with Youth Empowerment and Sports. Parameshwara, who was earlier home minister, wanted a “people-facing” portfolio, sources said. </p><p>First-time minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah was given Urban Development, while Byrathi Suresh got Transport. </p><p>KH Muniyappa, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil have retained their earlier portfolios of food & civil supplies, industries, public works and medical education, respectively. </p><p>Speaking earlier in the day amid reports of discontent, Shivakumar had dismissed speculation of a rift. “I am not aware of anybody being unhappy and no one has met me regarding the portfolios,” he said.</p><p>Gowda, it is said, wanted to retain his earlier revenue portfolio to see through various reforms he put in motion.</p>