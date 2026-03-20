<p>Any decision regarding cabinet Karnataka cabinet reshuffle will be taken only by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress </a>high command and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Friday. </p><p>The statement comes amid several party leaders demanding ministerial role. Parameshwara also supported MLA's right to express their desires. </p><p>"It is natural to have aspirations and there is nothing wrong in seeking a minister post. What is wrong in them (MLAs) asking for an opportunity? Whether to give or not is upto the high command to decide... it is the Chief Minister's discretion," the minister said adding that the high command will look into these things and decide what needs to be done.</p>.Congress MLAs to visit Delhi, demand Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka.<p>Several Congress legislators, who have served as MLAs for more than three terms on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to rejig the cabinet and give them an opportunity to serve as Ministers.</p><p>The group, which included about 40 MLAs, planned to travel to New Delhi on April 11 following by-polls to meet the Congress high command and discuss the induction of at least 20 of them during the reshuffle.</p><p>Meanwhile, some first and second-time legislators have also recently pressed for a cabinet reshuffle.</p><p>The push for cabinet rejig comes amid ongoing power tussle within the ruling Congress with speculations about change in the chief minister that intensified after the government completed half way mark in November. </p><p>A section of Congress MLAs has been pushing for a cabinet rejig for some time, with several aspirants openly expressing their wish to be inducted.</p>.G Parameshwara distances himself from 'next CM' slogans raised by supporters.<p>Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister. Two cabinet berths are currently vacant, following following the resignation of B Nagendra over allegations of embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and the removal of K N Rajanna from the cabinet on the instructions of the party high command.</p><p>Asked whether the Congress faced difficulty in finalising candidates for the April 9 by-polls to Bagalkot and Davangere South Assembly segments, Parameshwara said there was no difficulty, and that the party is evaluating candidates in both constituencies, based on winnability as a criterion.</p><p>"The Davangere seat was earlier represented by Shamanur Shivashankarappa, so naturally there is demand for the ticket for his family, also as the minority community population is higher in that segment they too are asking for the ticket. Ultimately, the party will decide. In Bagalkote too, there is a demand that tickets be given to the late MLA Meti's son; there are also other aspirants there seeking tickets. The party will decide," he said.</p><p>Bypolls for the Bagalkote and Davanagere South assembly constituencies have been necessitated following the deaths of sitting MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, respectively.</p>