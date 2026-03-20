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Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle | Congress high command, CM Siddaramaiah to decide: G Parameshwara

The statement comes amid several party leaders demanding ministerial role. Parameshwara also supported MLA's right to express their desires.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:30 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahG Parameshwara

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