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Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle | MLAs to return to Bengaluru after meeting party top brass

Congress MLA Ashok Pattan said 25 MLAs are already in Delhi and another five will join them soon.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 16:45 IST
Karnataka NewsDelhiD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahK C Venugopalashok pattan

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