<p>New Delhi: Despite warning from KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, a group of Congress MLAs has decided not to return to Karnataka until they meet AICC General Secretaries <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> (Organisation) and Randeep Singh Surjewala (incharge Karnataka) to press their demand for a Cabinet reshuffle.</p><p>A group of 25 MLAs have been camping in the national capital for the past two days to meet the party top brass with demand to rejig the cabinet in the Siddaramaiah headed government. Some of the MLAs left for Ayodhya to visit on Tuesday as both Venugopal and Surjewala will arrive in the city on Wednesday everything.</p><p>Chief Whip and senior Congress MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashok-pattan">Ashok Pattan</a> told reporters on Tuesday that they had travelled to the national capital after obtaining permission from both Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Shivakumar.</p>.Congress MLAs meet Mallikarjun Kharge, push for cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka.<p>When asked about Shivakumar’s warning to the MLAs, Pattan said, “We have not violated party discipline. We came to Delhi within party norms to meet the senior leaders. During the formation of the Siddaramaiah-led government, Surjewala had promised that a Cabinet reshuffle would be carried out after two-and-a-half years and new faces would be inducted. As the government is completing three years in May this year, we have come to remind the party leadership of that promise.”</p><p>He said 25 MLAs are already in Delhi and another five will join them soon.</p><p>The legislators are expected to meet Venugopal and Surjewala on April 15. Pattan asserted that they will not return to Bengaluru without meeting both leaders.</p><p>Some MLAs met AICC President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Monday night. Pattan, considered close to Siddaramaiah, said Kharge promised to look into their demand as he was aware of the performance and activities of every minister in Karnataka.</p>.Cabinet reshuffle | 'Maintain discipline or face action': D K Shivakumar warns ministerial aspirants.<p>Earlier, in Bengaluru, Shivakumar had expressed displeasure over the MLAs’ visit to Delhi. He said the timing was not appropriate — especially with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching — and urged party members to maintain discipline. He cautioned the MLAs against making unnecessary public statements that could invite disciplinary action.</p><p>While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp is pushing for a cabinet reshuffle, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is eyeing the Chief Minister’s post, is opposed to the reshuffle. Currently, two Cabinet berths are vacant due to the resignation of K N Rajanna and B Nagendra.</p>