Karnataka cabinet voices concern over delay in drought relief by Centre

Urging the union government to expedite the process, and release the funds at the earliest, Patil said, 'Maybe if they don't take any further action in a week or so, the Government of Karnataka may take some decision...the Government of India will have to be equally sensitive. When we are expressing our concern, shouldn't they respond?' The CM and concerned Minister are pursuing the matter with the Centre, he said, 'all measures such as inspection by the central team of officers is over, they were convinced about the situation in the state and have submitted their report to the union government.' 'After all this, if they (central government) remain quiet, one must understand their mentality. Karnataka cannot tolerate this step motherly attitude,' the Minister said.