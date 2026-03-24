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Karnataka: CAG flags low employment, ghost workers under MGNREGA

At the state-level, the number of households that got 100 days of work ranged from 0.32 lakh to 2.4 lakh.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:53 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:53 IST
Karnataka NewscagMGNREGA

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