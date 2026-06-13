Karnataka: 'Campaign against forces opposing Article 371(J)' says KKHS honorary president Basavaraj Deshmukh

<p>Kalaburagi: Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti (KKHS) honorary president Basavaraj Deshmukh said that a meeting of heads of educational institutions, university vice-chancellors, principals of government, semi-government colleges and experts will be held at Sharnbasva University here on June 13 at 11.30 am to discuss the special status accorded to the region through Article 371(J) of the Constitution.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Deshmukh said that the meeting is being organised to hold an awareness campaign against the forces opposing Article 371(J) of the Constitution and in the interest of students and unemployed youth in the Kalyana Karnataka region. He appealed to leaders of different fields, including educational institutions, to participate in the meeting. </p>.<p>Samiti’s founder president Lakshman Dasti said that some people from the Old Mysuru region have opposed the special status to Kalyana Karnataka, contending that it has caused injustice to a caste and sought the withdrawal of Article 371(J). But, this article is not against any caste, religion, class or region. It was implemented as a result of continuous struggle, as the region has remained backward in all sectors since 1956. Therefore, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should take legal action against such forces, he demanded.</p>.<p>“The new government should formulate a scientific action plan with a 5 or 10-year deadline for the development of Kalyan Karnataka. The region has still remained backward as per the Govinda Rao Committee report. A scientific action plan should be prepared in the state budget, and measures have to be taken to complete it within the time limit. Steps should be taken for the development of all sectors, including irrigation, industry, roads, transport, education, employment, commerce and tourism through the KKRDB”, Lakshman Dasti urged. </p>.<p>Prof R K Hudagi, Basavaraj Kumanur, Majid Dagi, Gandhiji Molakere, Kailasanath Dixit, Sanaullah, Lingaraj Shirgapur, and Rauf Qadri were present.</p>