Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: 'Campaign against forces opposing Article 371(J)' says KKHS honorary president Basavaraj Deshmukh

Deshmukh said that the meeting is being organised to hold an awareness campaign against the forces opposing Article 371(J) of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 01:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 01:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us