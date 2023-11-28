Karnataka can net Rs 12,000 crore investments with gas push: Policy

A total of 66.25 lakh PNG connections and 1,022 CNG stations will be developed in the state in the coming years Policy calls for factory-fitted CNG/LNG vehicles to be treated on par with electric vehicles Govt to standardise the process of laying gas pipelines with a fee of Rs 1,000 per km Building approvals should include gas pipeline infrastructure for residential and commercial properties Apartments that use diesel in generators must switch to natural gas-based power back-up systems.