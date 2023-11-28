Karnataka can net Rs 12,000 crore investments with gas push: Policy

Bengaluru: Karnataka has the potential to receive investments worth Rs 12,000 crore and create employment for thousands of people by expanding the City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure, according to a new government policy that aims to make it happen.
The new policy also proposes tax rebates to promote natural gas-based vehicles and increase the use of piped natural gas (PNG), thereby bringing the benefits of "clean and green fuel to household cooking" and to the transport sector while pushing for "sustainable industrial growth".
Karnataka recently notified the State Policy for the Development of CGD Network in the wake of India's target to increase the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.2% to 15% by 2030.
According to the policy document, a total of 66.25 lakh piped natural gas (PNG) connections and 1,022 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will be developed in the state in the coming years.
"Further, value-added services have an investment potential of Rs 2,400 crore in the natural gas value chain," the policy, brought out by the Infrastructure Development Department, states.
"The state government through the policy will endeavour for faster development of the CGD network and increase the use of natural gas as a fuel in the form of PNG for domestic, commercial and industrial sectors and CNG for the transport sector..." the policy states.
The policy urges the government to revise and rationalise tax rates to make CNG and PNG more affordable. Specifically, it says "factory-fitted CNG/Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) vehicles" should be treated at par with electric vehicles.
Under the policy, the government will standardise the process of laying gas pipelines with a fee of Rs 1,000 per km. Local authorities are required to give approvals within 15 days.
Also, master plans for cities and towns will have provisions for PNG and CNG infrastructure. Not just that, building approvals should include gas pipeline infrastructure for residential and commercial properties, the policy states.
Apartments that use diesel in generators must switch to natural gas-based power back-up systems, it says. And, 40% of all public buses and government vehicles will be converted to CNG.
The policy calls for a ban on polluting fuels in all industrial areas where gas pipeline connectivity is provided.