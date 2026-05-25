<p>Davanagere: A car fell into a lake at Hadadi village of the taluk after the driver lost control, in the wee hours of Monday. However, he escaped unhurt.</p><p>According to police, Karthik was driving the car when the incident took place. The villagers who noticed the car in the lake informed the Hadadi police station. The police, who rushed to the spot, brought out the car from the lake with the help of locals.</p><p>The driver, however, had managed to get out of the car and reach the bank of the lake. No loss of life has been reported, said the Hadadi police station.</p>