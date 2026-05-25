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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Car falls into lake as driver loses control

He escaped unhurt
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:26 IST
KarnatakaAccident

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