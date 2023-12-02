Karnataka caste census done scientifically: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the caste census was "scientifically" carried out, essentially discarding criticism that the yet-to-be-released report is flawed, while also asserting that he wants to accept its findings.

Siddaramaiah's validation of credibility of the caste census exercise came even as the dominant Vokkaligas and Lingayats are arguing that it is "unscientific". The CM's Cabinet, too, is divided on the matter.

"We wanted an economic, social and educational report. While at it, I asked authorities to include caste. So, it became a caste census. It was me who constituted the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes under H Kantharaju that carried out the exercise. It has been done scientifically," Siddaramaiah said.