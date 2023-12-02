Karnataka caste census done scientifically: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the caste census was "scientifically" carried out, essentially discarding criticism that the yet-to-be-released report is flawed, while also asserting that he wants to accept its findings.
Siddaramaiah's validation of credibility of the caste census exercise came even as the dominant Vokkaligas and Lingayats are arguing that it is "unscientific". The CM's Cabinet, too, is divided on the matter.
"We wanted an economic, social and educational report. While at it, I asked authorities to include caste. So, it became a caste census. It was me who constituted the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes under H Kantharaju that carried out the exercise. It has been done scientifically," Siddaramaiah said.
The CM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the All Karnataka Ganiga Association.
"Some are saying it is unscientific. No one has seen the report. Nobody knows what's in it! That's because the government hasn't accepted the report," Siddaramaiah pointed out.
Siddaramaiah added that the term of the current Commission headed by K Jayaprakash Hegde has been extended up to January 31, 2024, expressly for it to submit the caste census report. "Once the report comes, I'll take a decision," he said.
After Bihar released its caste census data, triggering a political earthquake, pressure is mounting on Siddaramaiah to make public findings of a similar exercise known as the Socio-Economic Survey.
Its results have not been made public fearing political backlash, especially after some leaked findings indicated that Vokkaligas and Lingayats were not as dominant as believed.