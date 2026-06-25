Karnataka: Cement units choke, pollute Kalaburagi villages

<p> Kalaburagi: With its rich limestone deposits, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalaburagi">Kalaburagi </a>district is a major cement manufacturing hub and accounts for nearly 30% of Karnataka’s cement production.</p>.<p>But this distinction means little to villages across Sedam, Chittapur and Chincholi taluks which house 18 major manufacturing units belonging to eight companies, including UltraTech Cement, ACC Ltd, Orient Cement and Shree Cement.</p>.<p>Residents of more than 20 surrounding villages complain of severe dust pollution, respiratory illnesses, skin diseases and cracks in houses caused by limestone blasting.</p>.<p>Residents of Malkhed Station tanda, a hamlet in Sedam taluk, say they sweep their homes and clean windows, walls and ceilings at least four to five times a day to remove dust billowing from the nearby cement factory.</p>.Polluted creek water entering DPS Flamingo Lake emerging as major ecological threat to Navi Mumbai wetlands: Study.<p>At least one member of nearly every household in the village works as a daily wager at the factory, often at the cost of their health.</p>.<p>Other villages around the cement factories are suffering a similar plight.</p>.<p>Villagers say that Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has not initiated any action against the units except serving show-cause notices to the factories.</p>.<p>Based on complaints filed by a local environmental activist, 30 show-cause notices were issued to cement plants between 2024 and 2026 over non-compliance, with several units receiving multiple notices. </p>.<p>Farmer Shivaraj Sali of Hanganahalli village in Sedam taluk says he had to dump his tomato, brinjal and chilli harvest because cement kiln dust had coated the crops with a greyish-white layer, leaving no buyers in the market. </p><p>He alleged that factories often release dust at night or during cloudy weather, creating a fog-like haze. “Crop yield on my five acres has fallen by 70%, and the soil’s fertility has also reduced,” he said. </p>.<p>Residents allege that the Kagina river has become contaminated as four factories operate within a 10-km radius in Sedam and Chittapur taluks. Villagers depend on the river for drinking water despite pollution from the factory’s wastewater, solid waste and emissions. </p>.<p>Deputy commissioner Ikram Shariff said the violations of pollution control norms had been brought to the district administration’s notice and meetings had been conducted with agencies responsible for environmental protection. </p><p>“Directions have been issued to the pollution control board and the industries department to initiate legal action after monitoring pollution levels and violations by cement factories. We are holding another meeting soon to discuss it.” </p>.Plastic pollution threatens human fertility.<p>KSPCB chairperson P M Narendra Swamy said he has received complaints about cement factories violating norms. He also said personal hearings will be called soon based on the report submitted by the local administration. </p>.<p>“We have listed several cement factories for violating board norms and issued them show-cause notices. We will allow them to continue operations only if they present a time-bound action plan to rectify the issue during the personal hearing. A temporary closure order will be issued until they fully adhere to the norms,” he said. Shree Cement environment section head Ramesh Bashetti said the company had taken all precautionary measures to prevent pollution and has installed necessary equipment.</p>.<p>When contacted for a reaction over allegations of dust pollution, UltraTech Cement unit head Uday Kumar Pawar refused to comment.</p>