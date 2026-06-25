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Karnataka: Chamarajanagar court receives hoax bomb threat

Upon receiving the email threat that bomb has been placed inside the court, the staff immediately alerted the police.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChamarajanagarBomb threat

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