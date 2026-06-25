Karnataka: Chamarajanagar court receives hoax bomb threat

<p>Chamarajanagar: Police and Bomb defusal squad conducted an intensified search after the district court received a bomb threat mail, on Wednesday evening. </p>.Kodagu court receives hoax bomb threat.<p>Upon receiving the email threat that bomb has been placed inside the court, the staff immediately alerted the police. </p><p>Police personnel rushed to the spot along with bomb defusal squad and sniffer dogs and scanned the whole area. As they could not find any dangerous materials, Police declared it to be a hoax. </p>