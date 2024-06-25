Karnataka chasing $6.2 billion investments, offers new ESDM policy

Bengaluru: Karnataka is expecting investments worth $6.2 billion from European companies, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge announced on Tuesday, with his government working on a 'special' policy to give the semiconductor sector a push in the state.

The proposed investments originated from a government delegation’s visits to the London Tech Week, the Annecy International Animation Festival (France), BIO 2024 (San Diego, US) and Germany recently.

“We’re expecting close to $6.2 billion as investment. Details of these investments will be submitted to the State High Level Clearance Committee. Some of the investors have already applied for subsidies,” Priyank said, adding that investments expected are in the areas of aircraft tyre making, chip manufacturing and global capability centres.

The minister is hopeful of converting these investment interests into actuals. “Earlier, the conversion rate was low as we weren’t specific. At investment meets, more and more letters of intent were signed. This time, we’ve made specific vertical-based visits. So, we’re engaged and hopefully, marriage will happen soon,” he said, adding that the government wants to close the deals before 180 days.