<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended key timelines for candidates allotted seats in the Mop-up round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2025 medical counselling.</p><p>Under the revised schedule, candidates now have until 4pm on (Thursday) March 5, 2026, to complete their fee payment, and until 5.30 pm the same day to report to their allotted colleges. </p><p>The extension is aimed at giving candidates additional time to complete admission formalities and avoid the loss of seats, according to the KEA notice.</p><p>“Few candidates who have been allotted PG Medical seat in the 3rd round PG NEET allotment are requesting for extension of time to pay the fees. Hence, for the benefit of the candidates, the date has been extended up to 4pm on 05-03-2026 for making the payment and up to 5.30 pm on 05-03-2026 for reporting to the allotted colleges. Candidates who have not paid the fees are hereby informed to pay the fees and report to the allotted colleges within this extended period,” the official notice said.</p>.<p>The authority has cautioned that candidates who fail to pay the fees within the extended window will have their seats cancelled and will be considered for the fourth round, also known as the Stray Vacancy Round.</p><p>KEA has previously extended deadlines for option entry, fee payment and document submission for NEET PG 2025 aspirants in Karnataka, while maintaining that no further extensions would be granted after each revision. The authority had also directed medical colleges to remain open on weekends to accommodate extended schedules and ensure the smooth completion of admission formalities.</p><p>The NEET PG 2025 examination was conducted in August, 2025. Out of the approximate 2.3 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam nationwide, around 1.28 lakh aspirants successfully qualified for national and state-level counselling processes to secure postgraduate medical seats across India.</p><p>For further updates on the counselling schedule, candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website.</p>