<p>Chikkaballapur, DHNS: The residents of the Shia-dominated Alipur, a nondescript village in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district mourned the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by shedding tears and expressing anguish against the joint strike by the United States and Israel, calling for a revenge.</p>.<p>Thousands of residents, mostly from the Shia community, donning black clothes and holding black flags gathered in front of the mosque following a protest call given by Anjuman e Jafria committee. They offered prayers at the mosque, recited Quran holding the posters of Ali Khamenei. They took out a protest march from the mosque to Syed Mustafa Hussain Circle, raising slogans and singing in praise of the Iranian supreme leader.</p>.Shia community members in Bengaluru hold prayers for Khamenei.<p>The village wore a deserted look as shops and commercial establishments voluntarily closed. In view of protest march, the police security was beefed up in Alipur</p>.<p>The Shia village is observing a three-day mourning from Sunday to pay tribute to the supreme leader of the community.</p>.<p>Alipur has a Shia population of over 25,000 while the neighbouring Pothenahalli has over 1,000 Shia Muslims.</p>.<p>According to villagers, Ali Khamenei visited Alipura in 1986, following an invitation. After that visit, the bond between the village and Iran strengthened significantly, they said. A hospital was later built in the village in his name, symbolising the community’s respect and reverence for Khamenei.</p>.<p>Many families in the village are worried about the well-being of the children who are living in the war-torn Iran for higher education and employment.</p>