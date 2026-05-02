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Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath to host ‘Namma Art Bengaluru’ from May 6, over 150 artists to participate

The theme explores the complex relationships between geographical and cultural centres and peripheries through personal mapping, memory and landscape.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka Chitrakala Parishath

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