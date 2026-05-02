<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-chitrakala-parishath">Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP)</a> is set to host the second edition of ‘Namma Art Bengaluru’ from May 6 to May 10.</p>.<p>The national art fair, envisioned as an expansive platform for contemporary and traditional works, will transform the iconic CKP campus into a vibrant hub for artists and enthusiasts alike.</p>.<p>The inaugural function is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, at 5 pm. Which will be attended by Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson and MD of Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd, K G Raghavan, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Bengaluru Centre, art historian Ashrafi S Bhagat and art collector Rahul Baswani.</p>.Second edition of Bengaluru Art Weekend opens on March 28.<p><strong>Over 150 artists to participate</strong></p><p>Over 150 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artists">artists</a> from across India will exhibit their works in dedicated booths spread across the campus. A major highlight of the fair is a specially curated exhibition by eminent art historian Lina Vincent titled "Mapping Periphery & Centre – a pan-India dialogue".</p>.<p>On view at four CKP galleries until May 20, the exhibition features works by more than 70 accomplished and senior master artists. The theme explores the complex relationships between geographical and cultural centres and peripheries through personal mapping, memory and landscape.</p>.<p><strong>Creative dialogues and masterclasses</strong></p><p>Beyond the exhibition, the fair will host 'Creative Dialogues,' a public programme featuring masterclasses and panel discussions from May 7 to May 9 at Gandhi Kuteera.</p>