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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: CID arrests Belur ex-MLA for alleged irregularities in land allocation

The complaint lodged by Rajanna alleged that around 2,750 acres of government land was sanctioned to 1,430 bogus beneficiaries, based on fake documents.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:46 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCIDArrestedBelur

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