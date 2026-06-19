Karnataka: CID arrests Belur ex-MLA for alleged irregularities in land allocation

<p>Belur (Hassan dist): CID Police from Bengaluru have arrested former JD(S) MLA from Belur Assembly constituency and incumbent JD(S) district president K S Lingesh into custody, in connection with an alleged case of irregularities in the 2023 Bagair Hukum land sanction at his house in Karikattihalli, near Halebid, Hassan district, on Friday morning. He has been produced before the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru.</p><p>Along with Lingesh, Tahsildar Mohan Kumar, then revenue inspectors Nagaraju, Ningaraju and Udit, and village accountants Basappa, Raj Sab, Ankegowda, Sagar, Ravinayak, Lingaraju have also been arrested, according to officials.</p>.MLA Gopalakrishna Belur confident of getting ministerial berth in Karnataka cabinet expansion.<p>The then Tahsildar had written to the Sakleshpur Assistant Commissioner Pratik Boyal to review the land sanction from 2016 to 2020. The AC submitted a report to the DC and the government stating that 2,750 acres were sanctioned to 1,430 people.</p><p>Based on the AC's report on the irregularities, social activist from Kolar K C Rajanna lodged a complaint with the Belur Police, alleging that the government lands had been illegally sanctioned, when Lingesh was the president of Belur taluk Bagair Hukum Committee. Based on the complaint against Lingesh and Samiti members, the Police had registered a case. Later, the case was handed over to the CID for probe in 2024.</p><p>The complaint lodged by Rajanna alleged that around 2,750 acres of government land was sanctioned to 1,430 bogus beneficiaries, based on fake documents.</p><p>Acting on the complaint, cases were registered against Lingesh and others under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>.Hostel in every taluk for poor students our goal, says Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre in Belur.<p>The petition filed by Lingesh and others before the High Court, urging to cancel the case was rejected. The court directed to proceed with the case. Later, the Special Court for People's Representatives too dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.</p><p>Hence, the CID Police arrested several people in connection with the case including Lingesh for further legal action, on Friday.</p>