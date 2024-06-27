Karnataka CID files chargesheet against Yediyurappa, 3 others in POCSO case

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.
Well-placed sources confirmed to DH that Yediyurappa has been charged under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. Along with Yediyurappa, three others have been named as co-accused.
A 54-year-old woman on March 14, 2024, filed a police complaint and accused Yediyurappa of sexually abusing her 17-year-old daughter at his house in northern Bengaluru's Dollars Colony on February 2 when they visited him seeking help in another abuse case.
Sadashivanagar police opened a case under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment). Yediyurappa categorically denied the accusation, while the Karnataka government handed the case to the CID on March 15.
