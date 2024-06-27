Karnataka CID files chargesheet against Yediyurappa, 3 others in POCSO case

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Well-placed sources confirmed to DH that Yediyurappa has been charged under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender) and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. Along with Yediyurappa, three others have been named as co-accused.