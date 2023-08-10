Karnataka CID team takes phones of agriculture dept officers into custody as BJP launches 'Pay CS' campaign

The CID team, which visited the Agriculture department office in Mandya, took into custody the mobile phones of all 11 officers. It includes assistant directors of seven taluks, deputy director and joint director and others. They are verifying the WhatsApp messages and call information of their phones, according to sources.

As it was said that the letter was sent from Saraswathipuram post office in Mysuru, the officials reportedly summoned the officers to Mandya for inquiry.

“The file has been handed over to the CID team and we are cooperating in the investigation”, said Superintendent of Police N Yatish.