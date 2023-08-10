Karnataka CID team takes phones of agriculture dept officers into custody as BJP launches 'Pay CS' campaign

CID officials continued with the probe in connection with the allegations against Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and the purported letter written to the Governor’s office, in Mandya, on Thursday.
The CID team, which visited the Agriculture department office in Mandya, took into custody the mobile phones of all 11 officers. It includes assistant directors of seven taluks, deputy director and joint director and others. They are verifying the WhatsApp messages and call information of their phones, according to sources.
As it was said that the letter was sent from Saraswathipuram post office in Mysuru, the officials reportedly summoned the officers to Mandya for inquiry.
“The file has been handed over to the CID team and we are cooperating in the investigation”, said Superintendent of Police N Yatish.
'PayCS' campaign by BJP
Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a 'PayCS' campaign against N Chaluvarayaswamy, They pasted posters with the QR code and Chaluvarayaswamy's picture at several places, including Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway.
They held the posters with QR code at Jayachamarajendra, JC, Circle in Mandya and raised slogans against Chaluvarayaswamy and ridiculed that the people can scan the QR code, if they want to get any transfer deals. 'For any transfer deals PayCS karo', read the poster.
Police intervened, removed the posters and took the BJP workers into custody. They were released later.
It may be mentioned that Congress leaders had launched the 'PayCM' campaign, alleging corruption by the previous BJP government.