<p>In an unsettling incident, a class 9 student allegedly went on a rampage in a hostel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka's </a>Ballari on Saturday. As per <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/2030468936958136679">report</a>, the boy attacked "anyone he could find", at a Gurukul residential school while everyone was asleep. </p><p>After the dinner, the boy took a bed rod and "assaulted eight students", killing one.</p><p>Two others are said to be seriously injured and have been admitted to the Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRC) hospital, according to Ballari Police. </p><p>A per a <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ballari-hostel-rampage-minor-student-killed-7-injured/article70718318.ece">report </a>by <em>The Hindu</em>, the warden of the hostel, Blessy, also sustained injuries. </p><p>The father of the deceased boy, Lakshmikant, questioned the school administration and the security. </p><p>In his comment, Lakshmikant alleged his son was attacked with a knife, and it was intentional. However, the school management said it was an iron rod. </p><p>"How could a minor carry out such a brutal assault inside a monitored hostel premises?" the victims father said, as reported by the publication. </p><p>Following the attack, the boy fled the spot after the attack, and the police in probing the matter. They are also investigating the motive behind the attack.</p><p>A statement has been recorded from the hostel warden who also sustained injuries. </p>