Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Class 9 student attacks sleeping students in Ballari hostel; one dead

After the dinner, the boy took a bed rod and 'assaulted eight students', killing one.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 07:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 07:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBallari

Follow us on :

Follow Us