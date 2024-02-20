Karnataka classifies snakebite as a notifiable disease

The state government recently classified snakebite cases and deaths caused due to snake bites to be a ‘notifiable disease’ in a bid to keep an exact track of the number of such cases in the state.
The government notification shared on Monday noted that, according to this classification, all government and private hospitals and medical institutes must compulsorily notify all cases of in-patients and out-patients seeking treatment or dying due to snake bites by uploading their details on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).
This data will also help the state health department understand the burden of snakebites, track any seasonal and regional variations, and prepare an adequate stock of the antivenom required for treatment, noted health department officials on Monday.
Although it is not a ‘disease’ in the traditional sense, the underreporting of cases and lack of awareness about free treatment prompted the department’s decision to make it a notifiable disease, said D Randeep, commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services.
“We have learnt that snake bite cases in the state are highly underreported and there are also cases of denial of treatment or using alternative treatment. Therefore, we have made it mandatory for all healthcare providers to report each case, including deaths caused by snakebites, to know the scale of the problem and to make sure that patients are not denied treatment,” he told DH.