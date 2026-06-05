Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar announces new secretariats for people's grievances, NRIs

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Thursday that a new secretariat would be created to resolve people’s problems. </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference after a high-level meeting with senior bureaucrats, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, ADGPs and senior police officers, the chief minister said, “A new secretariat will be created to listen to people’s grievances. A separate minister will be appointed to take the petitions, listen to the feelings and the problems of people”. </p>.<p>Noting that there were 2-3 protests each day, the chief minister said there was a need to see what demands were legal and what were not.</p>.<p>The chief minister also announced that a secretariat would be set up for non-resident Indians (NRIs).</p>.<p>“This secretariat will be helpful for NRIs interested in investing in Karnataka. I have directed that steps should be taken for this”.</p>.<p>‘Prevent disenfranchisement’</p>.<p>Shivakumar directed officials to ensure that no eligible voters lose their franchise during SIR.</p>.<p>“Including CM and DCM, all voters should fill the enumeration form, put their signature and submit the documents. They must be made aware that they will otherwise lose their voting rights. I have directed that essential preparations should be made for this”.</p>.<p>“Lakhs of people have lost their voting rights in other states. This should not happen in Karnataka,” he said and noted that help desks should be created wherever needed to assist regarding SIR. </p>.Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar on Day one: Free bus travel for students, job plan for Kannadigas.<p>The chief minister urged bureaucrats to be “transparent,” have a “positive” approach and not yield to pressure by anyone — including MLAs, ministers and his own office.</p>.<p>“Our government will not succumb to any pressure based on caste, religion and so on. There should be transparent and corruption-free governance. Within 15 days, an action plan should be prepared by all departments”.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said there was no information on how CSR funds up to Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 8,500 crore in Karnataka were being used.</p>.<p>“The government needs information on how these funds are being used. We have already announced that we are building one KPS school for every three gram panchayats. The government is emphasising on primary education. We will send letters seeking more support for this”.</p>.<p>Taluk-level police teams to curb rowdyism The chief minister announced that specific police teams would be set up at the taluk level to curb rowdyism. “There should be specific police teams in every taluk to prevent rowdyism. These teams must ensure that miscreants do not indulge in criminal activities. I have directed them to keep an eye on old and new rowdies”.</p>