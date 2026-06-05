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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar announces new secretariats for people's grievances, NRIs

Noting that there were 2-3 protests each day, the chief minister said there was a need to see what demands were legal and what were not.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 01:04 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 01:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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