Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar appeals to people to ensure 100% coverage of pulse polio vaccination

Speaking to reporters after launching the pulse polio vaccination drive, Shivakumar defined it as a 'historic programme'.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 09:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarPolio

Follow us on :

Follow Us