Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar appeals to people to ensure 100% coverage of pulse polio vaccination

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> requested parents on Sunday to ensure that every child below the age of five receives the pulse polio vaccine.</p><p>He stated that the state government was committed to safeguarding children from disability and continuing India's polio-free status.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after launching the pulse polio vaccination drive, Shivakumar defined it as a "historic programme".</p><p>"Today, our government is administering this vaccine to every child below the age of five so that no child suffers from any disability in the future. We have organised this programme with that objective," he said.</p>.Pulse polio drive across Karnataka from Sunday; 36k booths set up.<p>"The government has launched several initiatives to build a healthy Karnataka and a healthy India. Our state has taken the lead at every stage," Shivakumar added.</p><p>Shivakumar said India had achieved polio-free status but maintained that continued vigilance was necessary.</p><p>"This country has become a polio-free India. However, keeping in mind that the disease could enter from neighbouring countries, we are remaining vigilant and continuing this campaign," he said.</p><p>He congratulated organisations, officials from the Health Department, Medical Education Department officials and others for extending their support and cooperation to the campaign.</p><p>The chief minister also praised state Health Minister U T Khader for spearheading the programme from his residence.</p><p>Appealing for wider public participation, Shivakumar urged parents, elders and voluntary organisations to ensure that children in villages and remote areas also received the vaccine.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>