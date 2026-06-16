Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar directs for SMS alerts on aid to milk subsidy beneficiaries

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Monday directed animal husbandry department officials to inform beneficiaries of milk incentive and subsidy schemes through SMS notifications, immediately upon release of assistance.</p>.<p>Shivakumar was chairing the first meeting with the department after taking over as chief minister.</p>.'Township not conceived by me': Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar defends Bidadi project.<p>Currently, the animal husbandry portfolio has not been allotted to any minister.</p>.<p>He sought a detailed assessment of how beneficiaries had fared under the national livestock mission. The chief minister directed officials to prepare a comprehensive fodder management plan in view of possible drought and fodder shortages.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Agri dept</span></p>.<p>In a meeting with agriculture department, the chief minister directed officials to pursue additional allocation of complex fertilisers from the government of India to promote balanced nutrient application and improve agriculture productivity. </p>.<p>Shivakumar told officials to ensure that farmers were provided with the best available scientific advice and practical solutions under all circumstances. Reviewing food processing parks, he sought a detailed report on land allotted to private entities, investment made and outcome achieved.</p>.<p>He directed officials to review cases of under-utilisation and initiate appropriate action to ensure optimal use of public assets.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Watershed devpt dept</span></p>.<p>In a meeting with the watershed development department, the chief minister directed officials to leverage schemes by the union government and funding provisions to undertake projects.</p>.<p>He emphasised the need for proactive coordination with the union government and directed officials to maximise resource mobilisation through central assistance for priority projects. </p>