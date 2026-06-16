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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar directs for SMS alerts on aid to milk subsidy beneficiaries

Currently, the animal husbandry portfolio has not been allotted to any minister.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:12 IST
Karnataka NewsD K Shivakumaradditional milk subsidy

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