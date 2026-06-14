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Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar hints at merging schools with poor enrolment

He said, “We have come across instances of teachers reporting non-existent admissions to continue getting salaries."
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:32 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSchoolsenrolment

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