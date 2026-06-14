Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar hints at merging schools with poor enrolment

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar having sought a report from the officials of the department of school education and literacy on schools with zero enrolment, it appears as though the government is mulling merger of institutions with poor enrolment.</p>.<p>At a departmental review meeting on Saturday, he informed officials that the government had a dedicated plan for schools with zero enrolment, adding that it would be tabled at the next Cabinet meeting. “I have the list of schools where enrolment is under 30. There are 964 schools where admissions have dropped to single digits. We will consider the best options and see whether we can club all those schools,” said Shivakumar.</p>.Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries must resubmit applications: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar.<p>Taking a firm stand against teachers doctoring admission documents to avoid transfers, the CM said, “We have come across instances of teachers reporting non-existent admissions to continue getting salaries, and avoid transfers to other schools. We have information on such teachers, and it will be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting.”</p>.<p>According to information shared by the CM at the news conference held after the meeting, 4,072 schools house fewer than 10 students, while 3,247 report fewer than five students. The strength at 12,696 schools ranges between six and 20, while at 4,997 schools, the strength ranges from 21 to 30.</p>.<p>Shivakumar also instructed officials to ensure uniforms, textbooks, shoes and socks reach schools on time. Officials reportedly told the CM that 90% of the benefits have reached the students.</p>