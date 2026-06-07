Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar seeks report on LPG cylinder price hike

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk%20shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>on Sunday sough a report from officials regarding the hike in gas prices and expressed concern over the increase in price of industrial gas and diesel. </p><p>The Centre on Saturday announced a hike of Rs 29 per 14.5 kg <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG cylinder</a>, marking the second raise in three months as state-owned fuel companies grapple with increasing global energy costs. </p>.Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 29 per 14.2-kg cylinder; second raise in three months.<p>"I have sought a report on the gas (LPG) price hike. More than that industrial gas and industrial diesel prices have increased at an alarming rate. I am getting a report on it, I will speak on the matter tomorrow," Shivakumar said while addressing the media in Bengaluru. </p><p>Meanwhile, the Centre said that Indian households continue to pay among the lowest prices for cooking gas globally despite a sharp rise in international LPG prices triggered by disruptions in West Asia. </p><p>The hike in domestic LPG comes after it was increased by Rs 60 per cylinder on March 7. </p><p>State-run oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about Rs 703 on every LPG cylinder sold before the latest revision. </p>