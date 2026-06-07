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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar seeks report on LPG cylinder price hike

The Centre on Saturday announced a hike of Rs 29 per 14.5 kg cylinder, marking the second raise in three months as state-owned fuel companies grapple with increasing global energy costs.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:11 IST
Karnataka NewsDK ShivakumarLPG Price Hike

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