Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar takes bite of apple, throws it at supporters; video goes viral

<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>is known for his larger than life personality and enjoys a massive following among the masses. </p><p>However, a crowd of DKS supporters trying to grab a half-eaten apple thrown by him still came as a shock for many. </p><p>The newly sworn-in CM visited his home constituency Kanakapura on Sunday and received a resounding welcome from Congress workers, followers and the public at multiple locations. </p><p>A particular incident from Shivakumar's "gratitude tour" stood out and a video of it is now doing rounds on social media. </p>.Political strategist Sunil Kanugolu appointed as chief adviser to Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar.<p>As the CM reached Harohalli village, a huge crowd gathered to welcome him. He then plucked an apple from a massive apple garland, took a bite and tossed the remaining fruit into the cheering crowd. The CM did the same with another apple before waving at the crowd and leaving, as seen in the viral video. </p>.<p>A few supporters could be seen trying to grab the fruit. </p><p>The video has sparked discussions over "personality cult" in Indian politics with netizens calling out "blind devotion" towards political figures in a democracy. </p><p>"Democracy deserves dignity, not blind devotion," wrote a user. </p><p>"Hero-Worshipping of followers and Snobbish attitude of Political leaders, both at display here. We as Indians need to get rid of both (sic)," commented another. </p><p><strong>CM's 'gratitude tour'</strong></p><p>During his visit to Kanakapura, Shivakumar asserted that shelter, health, education and jobs for locals are his priorities. He announced that the foundation stone for a medical college in the taluk will soon be laid.</p><p>Shivakumar also expressed his desire to become the CM once again, after the 2028 Assembly polls, and sought the people's blessings.</p><p>"I may not be able to give more time to the constituency, as I will have to travel across the state. I should come back in 2028, right? Or should I be the chief minister for just two years? If I have to come back in 2028, you should relieve me (to travel across the state). I will do your work," he told a gathering here.</p><p>This was Shivakumar's first visit to Kanakapura, in the neighbouring Bengaluru South district, since taking over as CM.</p>