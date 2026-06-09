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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar takes bite of apple, throws it at supporters; video viral

A particular incident from Shivakumar's 'gratitude tour' stood out and a video of it is now doing rounds on social media.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:04 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:04 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressAppleD K ShivakumarTrending

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