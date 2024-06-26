Karnataka CM directs KMERC not to delay mining area restoration projects

The KMERC has about Rs 24,996.30 crore funds meant for the restoration and rehabilitation of the areas affected by the illegal mining in Ballari, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts.

During the meeting, officials submitted that the OA has approved 358 projects worth Rs 7928.28 crore. Of these, 182 works worth Rs 3469.41 crore have received administrative approvals. Subsequently, bids have been invited for 135 projects and work order has been issued for 47 of them.

Taking officials to task for delay in the preparation of the DPR, the chief minister said the reports should be prepared within a week for early implementation of the projects. A project monitoring unit should be set up in each of the respective department for the timely implementation of the projects, he said.

Siddaramaiah said the projects were taken up by an SPV and the contractors should be made aware of the fact that usual tender conditions like paying mobilisation advance do not apply in this case.

The chief minister told officials to focus on Anganwadi buildings, hostels and early identification of beneficiaries of the housing schemes.