Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar eyes scheme blitz, infra push to shape tenure

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shiavkumar">D K Shivakumar </a>is preparing a raft of new schemes across sectors, including urban and rural infrastructure, as he seeks to set the tone for his administration ahead of the next Assembly polls less than two years away. </p>.<p>About 25-30 new schemes are being planned, which may cost the exchequer anywhere between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore, sources close to Shivakumar said. The new schemes may be announced in one go or after every Cabinet meeting. </p>.<p>Shivakumar has already announced six new schemes after taking charge as the CM: free bus travel for male students, a government-run employment exchange for private sector jobs, a Rs 2,000-crore grant for road works in Bengaluru, exemption for buildings measuring up to 2,500 sq ft from obtaining occupancy certificates (OC), extension of 'B' to 'A' khata conversion across the state and creation of 10,000 Bharat Jodo Youth Clubs. </p>.15 days into forest portfolio, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar creates new Kanakapura wildlife division.<p>Shivakumar has chosen not to present an interim budget. Instead, a team in the chief minister’s office (CMO) is working overtime to prepare a vision document to showcase what Shivakumar wants to do during his tenure. </p>.<p>Shivakumar wants to focus on education, healthcare, infrastructure and agriculture, the sources said. </p>.<p>To woo urban voters outside <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, the CM is planning a new infrastructure development programme. "The last time we had a programme for towns and cities, excluding Bengaluru, was Nagarotthana. A similar scheme will be launched," an officer said. </p>.<p>It is also learnt that Shivakumar is planning a new rural road development programme.</p>.<p>On the education front, the chief minister wants to double down on the flagship 'Karnataka Public Schools' brand and seek higher corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to revamp infrastructure.</p>.<p><strong>Agritech, Protein missions</strong></p>.<p>Shivakumar is designing a new Agritech Mission, which may cost about Rs 50-70 crore, aimed at helping farmers with digital interventions. This is likely to involve giving farmers better access to drones and AI. </p>.<p>A separate Protein Mission is on the cards aimed at the poultry sector. "The proposed mission will address policy constraints and tying up value chains. For example, soybean is being sold without it going into the supply chain," the officer quoted earlier explained.</p>.<p><strong>Reprioritisation</strong></p>.<p>Apparently, Shivakumar may explore the possibility of reviewing some announcements made by his predecessor Siddaramaiah in the 2026-27 Budget. "There will be some reprioritisation," is how one source put it. For 2026-27, Siddaramaiah presented an ambitious outlay of Rs 4.48 lakh crore. </p>.<p><strong>Highlights</strong> </p><p><strong>Tone for tenure: </strong>25-30 new schemes being planned, Likely to cost Rs 10,000 crore -Rs 20,000 crore</p><p>1. Focus on education, healthcare, infra and agriculture</p><p>2. New infra programme for cities outside Bengaluru</p><p>3. New rural road development programme</p><p>4. Doubling down on 'Karnataka Public Schools' brand</p><p>5. New Agritech Mission aimed at helping farmers with digital interventions</p><p>6. Protein Mission aimed at poultry sector</p>.<p>Gruha Lakshmi: CAG flags irregularities Thousands of payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme were made despite missing bank account details of beneficiaries the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has found posing tough questions to the government. </p>