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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar eyes scheme blitz, infra push to shape tenure

CMO team working to prepare vision document
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 00:04 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 00:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK ShivakumarKarntaka Politics

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