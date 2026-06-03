Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar on Day one: Free bus travel for students, job plan for Kannadigas

Shivakumar announced these decisions after chairing his first Cabinet meeting with 13 of his Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 16:37 IST
Karnataka NewsDK ShivakumarEmploymentKannadigasfree bus passFree bus pass for students

Follow us on :

Follow Us