Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar on Day one: Free bus travel for students, job plan for Kannadigas

<p>Bengaluru: Newly-sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar"> D K Shivakumar</a> kickstarted his tenure Wednesday with six major announcements targeting youngsters and urban voters, including free bus travel for all students -- boys and girls -- and a government-run employment programme for Kannadigas to land private sector jobs. </p><p>Shivakumar announced these decisions after chairing his first Cabinet meeting with 13 of his Cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. </p>.Sun rises on DKS era in Karnataka: Shivakumar takes oath as Chief Minister.<p>“We have decided that all students, whoever it may be, right from school to post-graduation, will get free bus passes. They'll have to apply for the passes because we’ll need to identify students,” Shivakumar said. Asked how much this would cost, he said: “We’ll implement it regardless of the cost. This is DK Shivakumar’s government.” </p><p>At present, the Shakti scheme provides free bus travel for women. “Boys kept asking why only girls had free travel,” Shivakumar pointed out. </p><p>In what he said was a “big decision”, Shivakumar announced that the government will start employment exchanges for the private sector. Through this, the government plans to fix a quota for Kannadigas in the private sector. </p>.11 ministers of Siddaramaiah govt inducted into Karnataka CM Shivakumar's diverse Cabinet.<p>“The government will start employment exchanges for private sector jobs. Those seeking jobs in the private sector can enroll with the government. We'll provide training and map candidates with the private sector,” Shivakumar said, adding that this will be “entirely online so that there’s no influence”. </p><p>The government will fix a percentage of jobs that should be given to local Kannadigas, Shivakumar said. “We’ll take the industry into confidence. Within a month, I've asked three of my Cabinet colleagues to plan this out and give a report,” he said. </p><p>With an eye on the upcoming civic polls under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Shivakumar announced a fresh Rs 2,000 crore grant for road works in the city. </p>.Beard, fashion and spirituality: D K Shivakumar beyond politics.<p>In another major move targeting urban dwellers, Shivakumar said the government will exempt buildings measuring up to 2,400 sq ft from obtaining occupancy certificates (OC) in a one-time measure. Earlier, the government exempted plots up to 1,200 sq ft. Shivakumar pointed out that property owners were left in the lurch after the Supreme Court made OC mandatory for power and water supply. </p><p>Also, the ‘B’ to ‘A’ khata conversion will be extended across Karnataka, Shivakumar said. </p><p>In what seemed like an ode to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the government announced the creation of 10,000 ‘Bharat Jodo Youth Clubs’ across Karnataka. “This will groom young leadership and promote social harmony. Each association will get a government grant of Rs 10 lakh,” Shivakumar said.</p>