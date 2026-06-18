Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to set up monitoring unit for mega projects

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is setting up a Delivery Monitoring Unit (DMU) in his office so that he can directly supervise the implementation and progress of big projects costing above Rs 100 crore. </p>.<p>Senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil has been drafted into the chief minister’s office (CMO) as principal secretary for programme and project implementation. He will be involved in DMU, sources said. </p>.<p>Shivakumar has less than two years in office to deliver the goods before the state heads to polls in 2028. The DMU, which is being set up, is a part of his plan to focus on infrastructure projects during his tenure. </p>.<p>A similar mechanism is used by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, who directly monitor big projects in their respective states. </p>.<p>Shivakumar’s plan is modelled on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gati Shakti, which brings multiple ministries together for integrated planning and coordination of infrastructure projects.</p>.<p>Even Manmohan Singh, during his second term as prime minister, set up a DMU in his office in 2009 to review flagship projects of the UPA government.</p>.<p>The DMU under Shivakumar will cover road, railway, Namma Metro, irrigation and urban development projects. Many big projects are awaiting approvals from multiple departments. A team in the chief minister’s office will review the progress of major projects every month and resolve inter-departmental issues. </p>.<p>It is learnt that the CMO has already held preliminary meetings with officials to achieve coordination among the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), BDA, Bescom and Namma Metro for ongoing and upcoming projects in the city. </p>