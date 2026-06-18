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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar to set up monitoring unit for mega projects

A similar mechanism is used by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, who directly monitor big projects in their respective states.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 00:27 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 00:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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