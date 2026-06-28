Karnataka CM DKS announces 'Wall of Gratitude' for landowners who voluntarily parted with land for public welfare

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the Karnataka government will create a 'Wall of Gratitude' to permanently honour landowners who voluntarily part with their land for public welfare projects, saying their sacrifices must be remembered for generations. </p>.<p>Addressing the 517th Kempegowda Jayanthi celebrations at the Bangalore Development Authority's (BDA) Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, he said: "The government has decided to include the names of landowners who give up land without any objections for public welfare projects such as industrial areas, schools, lakes and road construction on a Wall of Gratitude. Through this, the sacrifice of these landowners will be commemorated." </p>.<p>The announcement comes in the wake of the recent controversies over the acquisition of farmlands for the proposed integrated township in Bidadi. </p>.<p>Referring to the newly inaugurated 10-lane Major Arterial Road, now named after former chief minister S M Krishna, Shivakumar said the proposed 123-km Bengaluru Business Corridor would also feature a Wall of Gratitude, recognising those who gave up land for the project.</p>.<p>"Birth is accidental and death is certain. What matters is what achievement or sacrifice we make between birth and death. I offer my salutations to all those who sacrificed their land for this 10-lane road," the chief minister said. </p>.<p>He said the memorial would become a permanent acknowledgement of the contributions made by landowners towards Bengaluru's infrastructure and development. He also reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring fair rehabilitation for those affected by major infrastructure projects. </p>.<p>The CM also announced that the government has decided to establish a Kempegowda Study Centre attached to Bangalore University on 9.5 acres of land provided in Higher Education Minister K H Muniyappa's constituency of Devanahalli. Shivakumar also announced development works worth Rs 10 crore at Huthridurga to commemorate the Bengaluru founder's legacy. </p>