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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM DKS announces 'Wall of Gratitude' for landowners who voluntarily parted with land for public welfare

The announcement comes in the wake of the recent controversies over the acquisition of farmlands for the proposed integrated township in Bidadi.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 00:41 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 00:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

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