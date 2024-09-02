Karnataka CM post not vacant, Siddaramaiah will continue: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Addressing reporters here, the Karnataka Congress President said, "There is nothing wrong in him (Deshpande) desiring for the post, but such desires should not be expressed before the media. He is a senior leader, we respect him."

Asked about the party’s move if there is an adverse judgment in the MUDA case, the Deputy CM said, "no adverse nothing, the Chief Minister will continue and work."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of corruption in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment 'scam'.