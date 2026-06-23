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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: CM Shivakumar orders land, new building for Ankegowda’s book collection

Shivakumar gave this order directly to Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath after Ankegowda met the CM to ask for help at Vidhana Soudha.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:45 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:45 IST
Karnataka NewsD K Shivakumar

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