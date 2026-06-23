Karnataka: CM Shivakumar orders land, new building for Ankegowda’s book collection

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday ordered officials to quickly find land and build a permanent building, library, for over 20 lakh rare books collected by Padma Shri awardee M Ankegowda.</p>.<p>Shivakumar gave this order directly to Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath after Ankegowda met the CM to ask for help at Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p>The books are currently kept in Pandavapura, Mandya district, under the 'Ankegowda Jnana Pratishthana.'</p>.<p>The chief minister quickly wrote an order on the paper to give 2 acres of land and Rs 5 crore for the library setup in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a>.</p>.CM Shivakumar invites H D Kumaraswamy for open debate on Bidadi township at Vidhana Soudha.<p>During the meeting, the chief minister honoured Ankegowda for his hard work. Ankegowda explained that this was the biggest personal library in the country.</p>.<p>He said that if the government provides a proper building, it will become a great place for children to learn.</p>.<p>Ankegowda, who showed the chief minister some very rare old coins and postage stamps from his collection, also submitted a letter to Shivakumar.</p>.<p>In his letter, Ankegowda had requested help for things like a proper reading room, computers, and a system to protect the old books. MLC Dinesh Gooligowda was also present during the meeting.</p>