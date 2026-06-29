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Karnataka CM Shivakumar says state will issue permanent residential certificate, can be used for SIR

Citizens can use these certificates during Special Intensive Revision in Karnataka
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumarspecial intensive revision

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