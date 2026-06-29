Karnataka CM Shivakumar says state will issue permanent residential certificate, can be used for SIR

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> announced Monday that his government will issue permanent residential certificates to help citizens pass through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sir-in-karnataka-four-other-states-from-june-30-heres-your-guide-on-filling-enumeration-forms-online-offline-4055614">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a>. </p><p>“Whoever wants a residential certificate will get it both online and offline,” Shivakumar told a news conference. </p><p>Accordingly, the revenue department issued comprehensive guidelines on issuing permanent residential certificates. </p><p>"The permanent residential certificate shall constitute proof of permanent residence in the state of Karnataka," the revenue department stated in the new guidelines. </p>.<p><strong>Eligibility for issuance of Permanent Residential certificate</strong></p>.'Election Commission didn't reply to our objections', says Priyank Kharge even as SIR to begin in state from June 30.<p>Citizens can apply for the permanent residential certificates online through the Seva Sindhu portal. The existing citizen service centres -- Atal Jana Snehi Kendras or Nadakacheris, Bengaluru One, Karnataka One and Grama One -- will also accept applications for this. </p><p>The government is also setting up facilitation centres in all wards and booths. “There will be 49,320 centres. These centres will help citizens,” Shivakumar said. </p><p>Shivakumar said citizens who have obtained caste certificates can download them for use during SIR. </p><p>“About 5.5 crore citizens have been given valid caste certificates. This includes 2.54 crore OBCs and 2.94 crore SC/STs. All of them can download their certificates digitally. Booth-level agents (BLA) can also help people obtain these certificates,” Shivakumar said. </p>.SIR in Karnataka and 4 other states begins from June 30: Is passport a valid document for electoral roll revision?.<p>Shivakumar said citizens should compulsorily fill up enumeration forms that booth-level officers (BLO) will distribute. “Starting Tuesday till July 29, BLOs will come home and give you a form. BLOs will come to your house three times. On August 5, the draft electoral rolls will be out. If you don't submit your form, you're going to lose your vote. There'll be complications,” he said. </p><p>Shivakumar warned citizens against losing their voting rights. “The right to vote is the right to live,” he said.</p><p>"In West Bengal, an order has been issued to verify and delete all ineligible ration beneficiaries based on SIR. Similar measures are being taken by other states. If you lose the right to vote, you'll lose government benefits,” he added.</p>