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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka CM Shivakumar seeks Centre's intervention on river projects during meet with PM Modi

The chief minister said Karnataka has always been a key contributor to India's growth story and he reiterated the state government's commitment to further strengthening that role.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiD K Shivakumar

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