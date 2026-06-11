Karnataka CM Shivakumar seeks Centre's intervention on river projects during meet with PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite approval for major inter-state river water projects of state and sought substantial central funding for infrastructure and backward areas development. </p><p>Shivakumar met the Prime Minister on the sidelines of the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. </p><p>This was his first meeting with the prime minister after taking charge as the chief minister on June 3.</p>.'Kumara Krupa' as CM's official residence: Shivakumar faces flak as 160-year-old heritage building undergoes renovation.<p>Shivakumar said he had a "constructive discussion" with Modi on Karnataka's development priorities, including infrastructure, investment, urban mobility, irrigation, innovation, and welfare initiatives that directly impact the lives of people.</p><p>The chief minister said Karnataka has always been a key contributor to India's growth story and he reiterated the state government's commitment to further strengthening that role.</p><p>In a memorandum submitted to Modi, the Chief Minister pressed for early clearance of the Mekedatu and Kalasa-Bhanduri drinking water and irrigation projects, both of which are pending approval from the Central Water Commission.</p><p>He also requested the Prime Minister to direct the Jal Shakti Ministry to issue a notification regarding the final award of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal, enabling Karnataka to utilise its allocated share of water.</p><p>On the financial front, Shivakumar sought Rs 26,000 crore for infrastructure projects in Bengaluru. He further requested the release of funds for the Upper Bhadra Project, along with a special package of Rs 25,000 crore for developmental works in the Kalyana Karnataka region.</p><p>Additionally, the Chief Minister appealed for central support for Bengaluru’s suburban railway projects and the sanctioning of the Bengaluru-Mumbai High-Speed Rail corridor. </p>.Naidu seeks NITI Ayog's assistance to achieve Swarandhra 2047 for Andhra Pradesh.<p>Vokkaliga leader asked for 40–50 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of water for the state under the inter-state river linking project.</p><p>Later, Shivakumar also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested the release of Rs 2,860 crore from the 15th Finance Commission grants for gram panchayats in Karnataka.</p>